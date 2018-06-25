If you're constantly trying to get from point A to point B without forgetting any essentials, give the Hustle Backpack a look. Initially launched on Kickstarter, the Hustle Backpack raised $440,000 in pre-sales.

It has drop-proof laptop storage, an organized interior pocket system, and a range of smart compartments to secure your things. There's also an integrated charging functionality for your devices (including a 15-inch laptop), plus a patented combination lock to keep your things protected. And with air cushion padding, it's comfortable enough to wear for your longer days. The Hustle Backpack is $189, but you can get it now for $89.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.