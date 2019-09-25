CHEAT SHEET
IT’S IN THE MIX
The Iconic KitchenAid Stand Mixer Has Never Been Cheaper
As the weather starts to chill out, we all start thinking about finally using our ovens again when we’re in the kitchen. And that means baking. Cookies, brownies, bread, anything that will make the house smell amazing is back on the table. But you need the right equipment for your kitchen. If you’re in the market to upgrade your baking hardware, this one-day deal on the classic KitchenAid Stand Mixer is your ticket to baking domination. At $260 in Empire Red, Contour Silver, or Onyx Black, this iconic countertop mixer will be able to cream your sugar, beat your eggs, whip your cream, and more. It has a 6Qt stainless steel bowl to fill with any confection you desire. The deal comes with the mixer and bowl, plus a whip, flat beater, and dough hook to use for whatever application it’s made for. It’s also a workhorse gadget that doesn’t just do sweets. There are over 14 attachments that you can purchase to help you make pasta, sausage, or bread. Get yourself the iconic mixer that has been on the counters of home cooks and professional chefs alike for years. | Get it on Amazon >
