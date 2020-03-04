The Immigrant Racing To Deliver a Coronavirus Vaccine Never Would Have Made It to Trump’s America

President Trump was getting inaugurated later that week, so he was understandably absent when Bill Gates issued a prescient warning at the 2017 World Economic Summit in Davos, Switzerland.

“Ebola and Zika showed that the world is tragically unprepared to detect local outbreaks and respond quickly enough to prevent them from becoming global pandemics,” Gates said. "Without investments in research and development, we will remain unequipped when we face the next threat.”

In answer to that threat, Gates announced the formation of The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). Private and public entities would join together with an essential goal.