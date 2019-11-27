The Instant Pot 60 DUO Plus Is Down to Its Best Price on Amazon for Black Friday
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 6Qt, $70 on Amazon
- Includes an EasySeal Lid, a cooking progress indicator, and a bonus sealing ring.
- Shop the rest of our Black Friday deal picks here.
The Instant Pot is the kitchen gadget of 2019 and this updated version is what you’ll want to gift this year while it’s down to its lowest price on Amazon at $70. The Instant Pot Duo Plus now includes an EasySeal Lid to automatically seal when pressure cooking and has a cooking progress indicator, so you can keep an eye on your cooking status. Plus, Duo Plus now has a bonus sealing ring. | Get it on Amazon >
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6QT
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.