Scouted Gift Pick: An Instant Pot, Because Everyone Needs One

What it is: The Instant Pot Duo Nova 6QT. Is it truly the holiday season until you break out the Instant Pot? I guess so, but it's not the same, ever since this all-in-one gadget took the cooking world by storm. It slow cooks, pressure cooks, steams, and makes yogurt (for some reason). You can even get accessories for it like steamer baskets, cake pans, and more.

Who to gift it to: Your parents (once they figure it out) will love the fact that they can make fancy meals in no time. Your just-graduated sibling will appreciate the ability to make large quantities of food all at once. It's really a quality purchase for the people in your life that can't say no to a good, home-cooked meal.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 6QT Buy on Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

