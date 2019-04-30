Instant Pot Sale: The Top-Rated Best-Seller Is Under $50 Today Only

While in early 2019, the Instant Pot was on sale several times a month and was repeatedly a Scouted readers favorite, we’ve seen less frequent discounts recently. But today is an exception with a sizable Amazon sale on the Instant Pot Mini 7-in-1 edition. Today only, it's going for $48 (40% off).

The three-quart pressure cooker — which more than 32,000 reviewers gave an average 4.6-star rating — is compact and ideal for all things pressure cooking. It can handle a wide variety of dishes, from the more obvious rice to the less obvious chicken soup that's just as hearty, bone-brothy, and delicious as the old-school version but ready in a fraction of the time. The multipurpose cooker also boasts flexible cooking options with sautee, steam, and fry capabilities. The Instant Pot's computer and its display will, of course, keep you updated on cooking timers and pressure options but also lets you easily choose any of several preset cooking options that automatically adjust heat and pressure during the process so all you have to concern yourself with is the meal-to-come. And cleaning is a breeze as the stainless steel pot you cook in can be lifted right out of the base and cleaned. For anyone looking to try their hand at the virtually ubiquitous modern cooking device, this sale is a great opportunity. Enter the Instant Pot crowd today for less than $50.

