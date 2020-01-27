Get an Instant Pot While It’s on Sale to Do More With Less in Your Kitchen
When it comes to kitchen gadgets, it seems like nothing has dominated the shopping carts of Americans more than the Instant Pot. Right now, you can get your hands on one while it’s $56 (a nearly 30% discount) on Amazon.
The Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker is six different appliances in one (if you couldn’t tell by the name). It combines a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer and warmer — and it can sauté food, as well. It’s easy to clean, as the internal stainless steel cooking bowl is completely dishwasher-safe, and you can even download the Instant Pot app for access to recipes. (If you prefer cookbooks over apps, check out our picks for Instant Pot cookbooks.) Make flavorful soups, perfectly cooked rice, and nicely steamed veggies for lunches and dinners that are full of flavor without much effort. At $57, you’re getting a kitchen gadget that can easily replace all the tools you forget you have and only use once in a blue moon.
