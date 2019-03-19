Save $20 On The (Six) Pint-Sized Instant Pot Mini
COOK IT UP
The original Instant Pot is large and in-charge (for good reason)—but what about those of us that aren’t interested in giving up that much counter space? That’s where the pint (or really 6 pints ) sized Instant Pot Mini 3QT comes in. Normally priced at $80, today you can save $20 and get it for just $59.95. With its 7-in-1 multi-use capabilities, it has just as much cooking power as its bigger brothers, but takes up less surface area. The Instant Pot mini is just the thing for those of us that love to slow/pressure cook meals but don’t have a ton of space on our counters or in our refrigerators to make large meals that the 6QT and 8QT models produce. And if you haven’t used the Instant Pot before, believe the hype: it’s incredibly easy to use and you’ll use it over and over (and over) again. With this Amazon sale, spend the $20 savings on your next well-cooked meal.
