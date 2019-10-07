CHEAT SHEET
ALL MIXED UP
The Instant Pot of Blenders Can Cook and Cool With the Touch of a Button — Get It for $100, Today Only
If you thought the makers of the Instant Pot were one-trick ponies, think again. The highly-rated Instant Ace Plus Cooking & Beverage Blender is basically the Instant Pot of blenders. And right now, it’s on sale on Amazon for $100. With four cold and four hot blending programs, you can create your favorite foods all in one place. Like its brother, this bender has programs to create a plethora of categories like smoothies, soups, nut butters, and purees. You can even make perfectly crushed ice for your next cocktail party. The 10-speed blending can also be fully customized with or without a preset program. But the best part is that unlike your average blender, you can set a delayed cooking time for up to 12 hours beforehand. That means you can toss all your ingredients into your Instant Ace, set it to cook/blend by the time you’re home from work, and enjoy a delicious soup right away. The blender comes with a 3-in-1 tamper that helps smooth your blend, a measuring cup, a cleaning brush, and a food-safe, machine-washable strainer bag to help filter things like soy or nut milk as a dairy alternative. This blender does more for you and it’s down to $100, today only. | Get it on Amazon >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.