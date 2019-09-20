CHEAT SHEET
Outsource All Your Cooking to an Instant Pot Ultra for $60 on Amazon, Today Only
At this point, there’s no denying that the Instant Pot has become a ubiquitous household cooking vessel for everyone, from first-time cooks to seasoned professionals. And right now, the high-tech Instant Pot Ultra is on sale for the lowest price since December: $60. There’s really nothing an Instant Pot can’t do (this is hyperbole, but it’s just so good). This past weekend, my boyfriend made this really great stew and we had leftovers this whole week because you can make so much so easily. The Instant Pot Ultra is a powerhouse of a kitchen gadget because it does everything the original Instant Pot can do. It’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker—*takes a deep breath*—steamer, sauté-er, warmer, and sterilizer. Plus, the dial on the front allows you to easily access preset cooking programs and lets you customize practically everything about the cooking experience. It’s a breeze to clean: Just pop the stainless steel pot into the dishwasher and you’re good to go. It comes with its own accessories including a steam rack, ladle, and rice paddle. The Instant Pot Ultra will make any nervous home cook into an expert. | Get it on Amazon >
