The Internet Made Me Fall Back in Love With This Green Cream
GOING GREEN
There’s nothing like falling love, but what about falling in love twice? That’s what happened when I rediscovered my fondness for the Dr. Jart Tiger Grass Color Correcting Skin Treatment.
This two-in-one product is both a skin care ingenue as well as a no-makeup-makeup powerhouse. It uses Centella Asiatica Complex to help calm your skin and reduce redness, but that’s not what makes it magic. The formula sinks into your skin and slowly turns from a pale green into a tone that will match most skin tones (darker skin tones do not get the attention in the beauty world that they need and that is something that you cannot ignore). It has a slight medicinal scent that fades fairly quickly, but what doesn’t fade is the evenness and brightness of my skin. I just dot a bit around my face — you don’t need much — and it sinks in within seconds. I was never really a face makeup person before being stuck inside for a year, so this is my holy grail. Plus, it has SPF 30, though I recommend applying sunscreen as well.
