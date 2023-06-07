CHEAT SHEET
    The Iron Sheik, an Iconic Profession Wrestling Villain, Has Died at 81

    LEGEND

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    The Iron Sheik.

    Mark Blinch/Reuters

    A titan in the world of professional wrestling has died. The Iron Sheik, the Iranian-born professional wrestler who left his mark on the industry as an iconic villain, has died at the age of 81. During his long career, The Iron Sheik—real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri—began his career as a Greco-Roman wrestler in Iran before becoming a superstar in American professional wrestling, where he squared off against rivals including Hulk Hogan and won the WWF championship. “He was a trailblazer, breaking barriers and paving the way for a diverse range of wrestlers who followed in his footsteps,” the Iron Sheik’s Twitter account said in a statement. “He embraced his role as a heel, becoming one of the most notorious villains in wrestling history… but he also won the hearts of millions with his charm and infectious spirit.”

