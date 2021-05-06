The Japanese Photographer Who Captured David Bowie’s Ethereal Beauty

“From the moment I was born into this world until today, I have been living with time,” said Masayoshi Sukita. “One day, when I was in high school, my mother bought me a camera and I discovered that there is another ‘time.’ Photography is the ‘eternal time.’ I believe that the power of photography is to mark time. I wonder how much more ‘eternal time’ I can acquire in my remaining time...”

For the past six decades, Sukita, who turns 83 today, has produced some of the most eye-catching and memorable photographs ever—from the iconic cover image for David Bowie’s album Heroes, kicking off a four-decade partnership between the two artists, to images of other counterculture-movement icons like Iggy Pop, Marc Bolan, David Sylvan, and those of the Jim Jarmusch film Mystery Train.

On June 14, Sukita will release Sukita: Eternity, a coffee table book of his most memorable photographs, from his early days as a high-fashion photographer in Tokyo to his collaborations with some of the most legendary musical artists of the 20th century.

Here are a selection of images from Sukita: Eternity, available exclusively at The Daily Beast: