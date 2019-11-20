The John Boos Cutting Board Is Loved By Professional and Home Chefs Alike. Grab One on Sale for $63
‘Tis the season to get chopping! You may not have thought about investing in a good butcher block before, but while the classic John Boos Maple Wood Edge Grain Reversible Cutting Board is down to it’s best price ever of $63, you should start. This big chunk of wood is crafted from sustainably-sourced Northern Hard Rock Maple Wood. It’s reversible, so you can flip it over to easily prepare veggies after you’ve broken down meat — without worrying about contamination. And speaking of meat, the groove around the edge of the entire board is meant to catch any juices that are left behind, to be enjoyed as part of a dipping sauce, gravy, or just poured right back on top of the meat. But, being that it’s a pretty professional cutting board, we recommend learning how to take care of it. That means washing it and drying it thoroughly and oiling it regularly (especially if you live in dryer climates). If you want a chef’s cutting board, grab this one on sale while you can.
John Boos Maple Wood Edge Grain Reversible Cutting Board
