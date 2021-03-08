The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Might Be the Best One Yet

It’s been less than two weeks since the new coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson won authorization for emergency use from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and it’s already developed something of a troubled reputation. The mayor of Detroit waved off thousands of doses—suggesting it was second-rate, before the White House tried to clean up the mess. The Archdiocese of New Orleans condemned the safe and effective one-shot vaccine as “morally compromised.” And a slew of media outlets have probed concerns about perceptions that the jab is less effective than the other two available vaccines.

Ignore the naysayers. By some measures, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine might actually be somewhat better than the two vaccines that the FDA green-lit back in December.

