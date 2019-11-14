Add Geometric Pops and Quirky Faces to Your Home With H&M’s Collaboration With Jonathan Adler

I truly love me some designer collaborations, and in my opinion, H&M does them best. The most recent one is a thing of beauty. H&M Home has teamed up with Jonathan Adler on a collection of home accents you’ll want to pick up immediately.

Staying true to H&M’s sensible price point, everything in the collection is under $200. The line has cushion covers, vases, mugs, trays, and more. There are, of course, Jonathan Adler’s signature candles in bold, geometric jars. I highly recommend picking up the 4-pack for $35 while it’s still in stock. The line has a mixture of the classic face motifs with gold accents and a slew of geometric patterns in multiple colors. The standouts to me are the Tall Porcelain Vase for $99 and the Cotton Velvet Cushion Cover for $25. These pieces will make anyone immediately ask “Where did you get that?” There are a handful of porcelain decorations, too, that can be added to a Christmas tree or hung around the home for a wall accent. You’d better hurry up, though, as things are selling out fast. | Shop at H&M >

