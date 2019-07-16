Prime Day Has a $12 Smart Plug For You That Turns Any Electric Device Smart

When it’s hard to retrofit devices into smart ones, the next best step is to plug them into a smart hub. And that’s what TP-Link did in its Kasa Smart WiFi Plug, which is on sale through tonight for $12. Anything you plug into this plug, which slides right into any outlet, becomes smart. And Kasa’s special abilities let you control it by voice or app, remotely or nearby, and even by schedule. Want your non-smart last-century lamp to turn on when you do? Just program it. | Get it on Amazon >

