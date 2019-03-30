Take 30% Off Everything During the Kate Spade Friends & Family Sale

Kate Spade’s ability to combine quirky, off-beat designs with classic construction is unmatched. If you want to add some of that to your closet, their Friends & Family Sale is giving you 30% off basically everything with the code ONEBIGFAMILY.

The first thing to focus on is the brand’s new spring releases. Standouts for me include the geometric Celia Medium Top Handle Tote for $264.60, with its pierced leather patches and boxy silhouette, and the denim Abstract Peony Jumpsuit for $208.60 that is screaming for spring. The dresses are also works of art, like the kitschy Matches Crepe Sheath Dress for $299.60 or the bold Gingham Spade Tie-Back Dress for $558.60.

If you’re more into shoes for spring, the Garcia Espadrille Flats for $103.60 are great paired with jeans and the $173.60 Kylah Pumps would add a pop to any little black dress.

Whatever you decide to add your wardrobe will surely make a statement and that’s the whole point of having something from Kate Spade.

