Gifts Ahoy: Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale Lets You Score Stylish Gifts for Up to 75% Off
Steal The Season
Gifting season is upon us, and the pressure is real: find thoughtful, superlative presents without going completely broke. As ever, the Kate Spade Surprise Sale comes just in time. Shop hundreds of stylish Kate Spade products, from apparel, to jewelry, to accessories, to – of course – the signature handbags.
Start with a stocking stuffer. This mask is bright enough to get through the coldest winter months and hey! You know they’ll get good use out of it.
Fleur Nouveau Non-medical Mask
Next, sprinkle in some cheer. Or, some “cheers”! This graphic tee dresses up jeans, but would look even better with a black skirt on New Year’s Eve.
Cheers Tee
63% Off Retail Value
Finally, hit ‘em with the showstopper. Kate Spade’s bundles are where the biggest scores are, just use code MAKEITTWO to unlock the extra savings. This timeless cherrywood satchel and wallet combo will make the holidays unforgettable.
Grove Street Bundle
73% Off Retail Value
Check out all the goodies here!
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.