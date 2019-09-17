CHEAT SHEET
SURPRISE, SURPRISE
There’s Nothing Like Falling in Love With a Kate Spade Bag and Finding It Up to 75% Off at the Surprise Sale
It’s the most wonderful time of the month. It’s Kate Spade Surprise Sale time. If you missed the last Surprise Sale, you’re in luck: It gives you up to 75% off select styles plus a rotating daily deal that gives an even steeper discount. It’s back again to give you the handbags, accessories, and articles of clothing of your dreams. Today’s deal is on the versatile Dawn Large Backpack, which is $79 (originally $299 and $99 after today). It combines a technical nylon fabric with soft leather straps and a jacquard lining. Bring it to the gym and then straight to work with an interior dedicated laptop sleeve. If you want something a bit more flashy for an everyday carry, check out the Ash Street Flower Applique Triple Compartment Tote (phew, that was a mouthful). This checkered-and-floral tote is split down the middle by a zippered pocket, perfect for your laptop. There’s room for all the things you need every day, and for the things you think you may need but don’t want to leave your house without. Then there’s the romantic Sam Suede Medium Satchel that debuted only three months ago. On sale for $129, it comes in three fall-ready colors and includes a shoulder strap as well as top handles. The Surprise Sale only comes around for a few days, so get your new bag on sale while you can. | Shop at Kate Spade >
