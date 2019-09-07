CHEAT SHEET
The Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker Is Sleek and Compact, Just Like Its Price Right Now
If you want your coffee to be Keurig-level easy and delicious without giving up too much counter space in the endeavor, Amazon’s got a deal for you. Right now, you can grab the Keurig K-Mini Basic Coffee Maker in matte black for $60 ($10 away from its Prime Day discounted price). It’s very simple-to-use, fits anywhere in your home where you want coffee to spout out, and includes built-in cord storage if you want to stow it away when it’s not in use. With all that, the K-Mini will turn off after 90 seconds automatically to save on energy and its removable drip tray makes it easy to clean. Despite its small size, it can still handle your travel mug and your choice of six- or 12-ounce brew sizes. For a new coffee maker that fits you and your lifestyle, grab this K-Mini for $60 before the sale ends. | Get it on Amazon >
