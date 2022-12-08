Kremlin Offers Cringey Take on Zelensky Being Named ‘Person of the Year’
A day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was named Time magazine’s 2022 “Person of the Year” for galvanizing the country in the face of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Kremlin suggested the honor was actually part of an “anti-Russian” plot. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested the title had nothing to do with Zelensky facing certain death to remain in the country leading his citizens amid relentless Russian attacks. Instead, he claimed, it’s all part of the “closed-minded, anti-Russian and rabid Russophobic” European “mainstream,” according to Russia’s TASS news agency. More than nine months after Moscow launched its full-scale war and failed to take Kyiv in the quick “special military operation” it had planned, Peskov went on to issue another empty call for Zelensky to surrender. “Zelensky knows when this all can end. It could end tomorrow if he wished,” Peskov said.