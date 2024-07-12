The Kremlin Is Angry at Biden’s Remarks About Putin at NATO Summit

The Kremlin has said that it finds U.S. President Joe Biden’s comments at the NATO Summit to be “unacceptable” and that the world paid attention to the errors that Biden makes.

At the NATO Summit on Thursday, Biden drew gasps from the crowd as he introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin,” to which Zelensky reacted by smiling and shaking his head.

When Zelensky took the microphone, he said, “I’m better” than Putin. Biden responded, “You’re a hell of a lot better.” Biden also called his own Vice President Kamala Harris, “Vice President Donald Trump,” at a time when he had to prove to the world that he was fit to serve another four years in office.

Biden has repeatedly voiced his disdain for the war in Ukraine and called for a united approach to supporting Ukrainians. He has called Putin a bully and warned that if he is not stopped and if he wins Ukraine, the war will only continue.

However, during the three-day summit, Biden also referred to Putin as a “murderous madman” regarding his brutal, nearly two-and-a-half-year-long war in Ukraine. “We continue to consider it absolutely unacceptable and impermissible behavior for a head of state to make such disrespectful remarks about other heads of state,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, referring to remarks Biden made on Putin, without going further into detail. “This is unacceptable to us, and we don’t think it in any way makes an American head of state look good. This is something that we pay direct attention to and something that is absolutely unacceptable to us,” he added.

Peskov said in regards to the Biden turmoil and the upcoming U.S. election that it was “an internal U.S. topic,” despite there being constant reports that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and rumors that the country might be working to ensure that former president Donald Trump secures another term in office.

The NATO Summit was held in the U.S. this week as members pledged their unwavering support for Ukraine as it fights against Russia’s war of attrition. Russia is making gains on the frontlines of Ukraine, as the country faces a shortage of manpower and weapons at a crucial point in the war.

However, the purpose of the NATO Summit, which saw the 32 members agree to a minimum baseline funding of $43 billion to Ukraine over the next year, appeared to be overshadowed by calls for Biden to pull out of the presidential race.

Zelensky has not made comments on yesterday’s mix-up, but in regards to the latest aid package for Ukraine, Zelensky wrote on the social media platform X on Friday, “We are doing everything to make Russian terror lose. And not only our country needs it, but everyone needs it, every partner, all nations. And I thank everyone who supports Ukraine. Thank you for the important decisions that help defend lives.”