Investigators Are Keeping the Cause of Tiger Woods Crash Secret
‘PRIVACY ISSUES’
The L.A. County Sheriff’s office has determined the cause of Tiger Woods’ mysterious and injurious car crash last month, but investigators are keeping mum. L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that “privacy issues” prevent his team from releasing the information without the champion golfer’s permission. Villanueva said Wednesday, “A cause has been determined, the investigation has concluded. We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel... There’s some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we’re going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.” In mid-February, Woods careened off the road in Southern California, severely injuring both his legs and nearly losing his life. He stayed in the hospital for several weeks for surgery and recovery and recently returned home to begin rehabilitation.