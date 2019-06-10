1. LACOSTE AT A LOW COST
Save Up to 50% on Lacoste Activewear, Dresses, Shoes, Accessories, and More
Iconic brand Lacoste wants to be part of your (and your dad’s) summer plans — and its Semi-Annual Sale gets you between 30% and 50% off thousands of options. We scrolled through the most popular options to help guide you through this twice-yearly sale so you can grab some of the best options without losing your weekend to it. Men get more than 1,500 options. Definitely grab a SPORT Ultra-Light Knit Polo for cotton that breathes for $51 (40% off). Or prepare for the beach with a bathing suit from the Lacoste x Keith Haring collaboration for $54, marked down from $90. Or lace up with the ubiquitous Men's Chaymon Sneaker, yours right now for $69 (40% off). Women get more than 600 options. The SPORT Stretch Jersey Racerback Tennis Tank Top is $45 (40% off) and a great high-tech option for summer days with fabric that dries quickly and stays breathable. Or grab a bright accessory with the Women's Croc Heart Wallet for $46 (40% off), its inside keeping you functional with twelve card slots, a coin pouch, and multiple pockets. There are lots of other options and it’s a good idea to check them out before this sale ends.
