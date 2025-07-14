Cheat Sheet
‘The Last Jedi’ Director Admits He Hated the ‘Star Wars’ Prequels

HOW WUDE
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.13.25 9:25PM EDT 
"The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson said he used to hate the "Star Wars" prequels.
"The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson said he used to hate the "Star Wars" prequels.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director revealed that he used to be a certified Star Wars prequels hater. Rian Johnson told Rolling Stone that when the franchise’s prequels came out when he was in college, he and his friends were “Prequel Hate Central.” “Everyone was ruthless at the time. And of course now the prequels are embraced,” he said. The prequels—1999’s The Phantom Menace, 2002’s Attack of the Clones, and 2005’s Revenge of the Sith—starred Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor, and Natalie Portman. Despite their mixed reviews, the films were box office smashes. Johnson noted that this “push and pull” and “hatred” to certain things about the intergalactic movies “is all part of being a Star Wars fan.” “Culture-war garbage aside, I think that essential part of it is a healthy part,” he remarked. Johnson’s own film for the franchise, 2017’s The Last Jedi, is the final film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and widely considered a flop, as it still holds the lowest Rotten Tomatoes fan score among all the films at 41 percent. Although Johnson admitted that it “never feels good to have anybody coming after you on the Internet,” he says that growing up as a fan of the franchise “ultimately let me contextualize [the criticisms] and feel at peace with it in many different ways.”

2
Trump Booed By Soccer Fans at FIFA World Cup Final
🍅🍅🍅
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 07.13.25 7:56PM EDT 
Published 07.13.25 5:45PM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump salutes as he attends the FIFA Club World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S., July 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
REUTERS

Cameras panned to President Donald Trump at the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, but not everyone was happy to see him. Footage from USA Today showed the crowd erupting into boos as the Jumbotron showed Trump saluting while the U.S. national anthem began to play. The scene prompted the screen to quickly shuffle elsewhere, according to The Washington Post White House bureau chief Matt Viser. CBS News journalist Pardeep Cattry also reported that “there were some very audible boos” as Trump appeared on screen at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. Trump stepped out to watch the game on the first anniversary of a failed attempt to assassinate him at a Butler, Pennsylvania, rally. Trump’s box was occupied by First Lady Melania Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, as well as football star Tom Brady, media mogul Rupert Murdoch, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Special envoy Steve Witkoff was also there, telling reporters that he was planning to meet Qatari officials for Gaza peace talks.

3
‘Superman’ Soars in Box Office as ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Nears First $1B movie of the Year
SUPES RISE TO THE TOP
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.13.25 3:12PM EDT 
Superman sees box office success on its opening weekend.
Superman sees box office success on its opening weekend. Eric Charbonneau/Warner Bros. via Getty Images

James Gunn’s Superman grabbed $217 million at the box office this weekend, making it the third-largest opening of the year. A Minecraft Movie sits in second place at a $162 million opening weekend, and Lilo & Stitch comes in third at $146 million. The majority of Superman‘s turnout came domestically, as its international box office debut landed at around $95 million, whereas its domestic opening was an impressive $122 million. In countries like France, Italy, and Germany, Jurassic World Rebirth continues to hold on to the number one slot, surpassing $500 million worldwide. Superman’s impressive debut marks yet another major win for Warner Bros, which has had continuous box office successes with new films like Sinners, A Minecraft Movie, and F1: The Movie, ending its recent streak of flops from movies like Mickey 17 and Joker: Folie à Deux. Concurrently, Disney’s Lilo & Stitch continued its upward rise this weekend with a $994.3 million box office run as of Sunday. The live-action remake of the beloved 2002 animated movie is now on its way to becoming the first $1 billion movie of the year.

4
Love All as Kate Middleton and Family Attend Wimbledon
NO FAULTS
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 07.13.25 1:47PM EDT 
Princess Charlotte and her mum attend the final day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Princess Charlotte and her mum attend the final day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton attended the Wimbledon tennis championships for the second day running on Sunday, and this time it was a family outing. Princess Kate was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, and her two elder kids, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 10. Prince Louis, 7, the youngest member of the family who has a crowd-pleasing penchant for pulling funny faces, was not with the Wales gang this time. The family was there to watch the final of the men’s singles between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Kate wore an elegant blue gown while Charlotte wore a traditional cream frock with black piping. Kate, who has been patron of the All England Lawn and Tennis Club, which has run Wimbledon since 2016, was due to present the trophy after the match concluded.

Princess Charlotte and her mum attend the final day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Princess Charlotte and her mum attend the final day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships Karwai Tang/WireImage

5
‘Full House’ Star Is ‘Okay’ Being Tied to the Sitcom Forever
FOREVER YOUNG
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.13.25 12:59PM EDT 
Jodie Sweetin is fine with being "Stephanie Tanner forever."
Jodie Sweetin is fine with being "Stephanie Tanner forever." Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Former Full House child star Jodie Sweetin revealed that she doesn’t mind forever being associated with her sitcom character Stephanie Tanner. The 43-year-old told People that she has learned to accept that she “will be Stephanie Tanner forever.” She added, “And I’ve come to be really okay with that over the last 20 years.” Sweetin said that she “walked away from the business” in her late 20s and was “totally fine” and “happy” working in other fields. She noted that she would’ve stayed out the spotlight had the opportunity not arisen for her to reprise her role as the middle Tanner child in the 2016 spin-off Fuller House. “Getting the chance to come back and do Fuller and bring Stephanie back to life was amazing and wonderful,” she said. “It also gave me the opportunity to do other things because I think finally people were like, ‘Oh, you’re an adult now,’” Sweetin said. She was five years old when she started on Full House. Sweetin also told the Barely Famous podcast that she doesn’t mind when fans call her “Stephanie,” saying she gets to do what she does “because people fell in love with Stephanie.”

6
The Largest Piece of Mars to Hit Earth Is Up for Sale
SPACE ODDITY
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 07.13.25 11:27AM EDT 
Mars metorite
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty

The auction house Sotheby’s has offered a new way to get a piece of Mars without entrusting your life to Elon Musk, who has pledged to send people to Mars by 2029: Buying a piece of it instead. A 54-pound rock that’s believed to be the largest piece of Mars to ever crash to Earth will go on sale Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. The piece broke off from Mars after an asteroid strike hit the planet, shooting the fragment 140 million miles toward Earth, where it crashed in the Sahara desert. A man found the piece in Niger in November 2023, though it’s unknown when it landed. The meteorite is 70 percent larger than the next-largest Mars rock on the planet, and it represents 7 percent of every bit of Mars on Earth. “This Martian meteorite is the largest piece of Mars we have ever found by a long shot,” Cassandra Hatton, the vice chairman for science and natural history at Sotheby’s, told the AP. “So it’s more than double the size of what we previously thought was the largest piece of Mars.” It’s expected to fetch between $2 million and $4 million.

7
Trump Makes Weird Statement About Women in Fox Interview
WTF?
Catherine Bouris
Published 07.13.25 12:36AM EDT 
Donald Trump on Fox News.
Donald Trump on Fox News. Fox News

Donald Trump made a bizarre reference to women during a softball Fox News interview alongside daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Saturday. Speaking to the president on her Fox News show, My View with Lara Trump, the 42-year-old told the president, “You gave people opportunities that maybe they would never have taken themselves. You’ve often seen things in people that they don’t even see in themselves.” Trump then agreed, adding, “Especially women,” to which Lara responded, “You did it for me!” Trump then clarified, “a lotta women,” without going into further detail. Of Trump’s sixteen cabinet members, five are women. Of eight cabinet-level officials, three are women, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Trump is not historically known for his support of women, including reproductive rights. The then-presidential candidate caused an uproar when a tape was released one month prior to the 2016 election in which he talked to Access Hollywood host Billy Bush about kissing a woman he was about to meet, “I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. ... Grab ‘em by the p----. You can do anything.”

8
Trump Flags He’s Not Letting 2020 Election Loss Go
‘RIGGED AND STOLEN’
Catherine Bouris
Published 07.12.25 9:31PM EDT 
Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump still expects FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the “stolen” 2020 election, he signaled in a post made to Truth Social. Buried in the post, published on Saturday as an attempt to defend Attorney General Pam Bondi from attacks from within the Trump administration, Trump wrote, “Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein.” The belief that Trump, and not President Joe Biden, won the 2020 election was the driving force behind the attempted insurrection on January 6, 2021 by Trump supporters, and has been dismissed by all but Trump’s most avid supporters as a conspiracy theory. “LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT!" Trump raged on Saturday. “The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 — That’s what she is looking into as AG, and much more."

9
Iga Świątek Secures First Wimbledon Victory
ACED IT
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.12.25 4:49PM EDT 
Published 07.12.25 4:27PM EDT 
Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek Julian Finney/Julian Finney/Getty Images

Iga Świątek destroyed player Amanda Anisimova in a 6-0, 6-0 total victory in the Wimbledon women’s final Saturday. Świątek, Poland’s No. 8 seed, conquered the No. 13 seed Amanda Anisimova, a U.S. player from New Jersey. The win was Świątek’s first Wimbledon title and sixth Grand Slam title. Her complete success is known in tennis as a “double bagel,” meaning that a player wins every game in both sets. It refers to the “0,” which resembles the shape of a bagel. Świątek’s victory in a Grand Slam final is the first double bagel since 1988, when Steffi Graf won the French Open against Natasha Zvereva in a game that only lasted 57 minutes. Świątek is the only active WTA Tour player to hold Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces and is second behind Venus Williams among active WTA players with the most majors.

10
Thief Steals $100K+ of Rare Pokémon Cards in Shock Break-In
POKÉMON NO
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.12.25 3:32PM EDT 
Pikachu
Pikachu HUGO MATHY/Hugo Mathy/AFP via Getty Images

Pikachu fans beware: More than $113,000 worth of rare Pokémon cards were nabbed from the 1st Edition Collectibles in New Bedford, Massachusetts, this week. The Pokémon fanatic allegedly broke into the building’s back courtyard, smashed the window in the back door of the lobby, then smashed the shop door’s back window to get in. Donning a hood and a mask, the culprit busted in and crouched over a large display case to snatch the collectibles. The thief knew what they were doing, the shop owners said, since the prices weren’t displayed and the thief seized the rarest cards, nabbing a few vintage boxes along with five to seven rare cards. The cards included a BGS 8.5 Skyridge Crystal Charizard, which features a fiery orange dragon, and a BGS 7.5 1st Edition Shadowless Blastoise, which features a blue turtle. The shop owners have closed up shop to “reflect, regroup, revamp, and come back even better.” Although no arrests have been made, the owners added that they “appreciate the community support we’ve received, it truly means so much to us to see you all come together to spread awareness and keep an eye out for the stolen items.”

Trending Now