The Last Laugh Celebrates 200 Episodes With an Exclusive Samantha Bee Interview

For the last 199 episodes, our podcast The Last Laugh has treated listeners to real conversations with really funny people. From iconic living legends to upcoming voices crashing the party, Senior Editor Matt Wilstein has spoken with some of the most notable comedians on the scene. Now, to celebrate our milestone 200th episode, he’s welcoming back one of our favorite former guests: Samantha Bee!
In this must-listen episode, Bee returns to The Last Laugh to discuss feeling “shocked but not surprised” following the cancellation of her late-night TBS show, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. The former host dishes about the show’s legacy, criticism that her on-screen persona is too “angry,” whether anyone from The Daily Show asked her to guest host after Trevor Noah stepped down, and the forthcoming nationwide live tour that she never could have pulled off during the show’s run.
Bee is more confident than ever as she steps into the next chapter of her career — making her the perfect guest to usher in the next hundred episodes of The Last Laugh! Tune in now to hear this exclusive interview and subscribe for more can’t-miss conversations with the comedians you love.