Pedro Pascal Rocks our Staff’s Favorite Jacket in ‘The Last of Us’
ZOMBIE PROOF?
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you tuned in for the premiere of The Last of Us on HBO Max, then you may have noticed the always handsome Pedro Pascal wearing a jacket we’ve written about several times—the waxed trucker jacket from Flint & Tinder. Now you might be asking, “why can't I just wear my jacket from Shein or Old Navy? It’s not like there is a dress code for zombie apocalypse?”
Well, you’d be damn wrong.
The reason Pedro's character is wearing this jacket is because it is flat-out awesome. It makes sense that it would last all those years in this horrible world because this jacket only gets better with age and wear. Now, we have not personally tested it against zombie bites, but if any jacket could pass the test, this one would.
Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
