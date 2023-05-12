‘Last Of Us’ Season 2 Is Derailed by Writers Strike: Report
DELAYED?
Fans might have to endure and survive without the second season of The Last of Us for longer than expected after the hit HBO drama series joined the ranks of several shows impacted by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. According to a new report from Variety, casting on the second season of the series has halted since there are currently no scripts written for the season. Variety also revealed that prior to pausing the casting process, the casting team was preparing to audition actors with sides taken straight from Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II—the video game that the second season will be based on. The report also says that co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are not currently working on the show “in any capacity” and that Mazin, who wrote a bulk of the first season’s episodes, has been recently seen on the WGA picket line. Shooting on the second season was aimed to start in Vancouver in 2024; it remains to be seen if that will still be the schedule.