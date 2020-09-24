‘Dry Clean Only’ Is a Myth, and This Brand Will Prove It

Your cashmere sweater. Your grandmother’s vintage wool coat. Even (*gulp*) a silk blouse. You save some clothes for special occasions because they’re special, but also because they’re a nightmare to clean. Dry cleaning is an eco-disaster (not to mention seriously draining on the wallet). Dry cleaners are shaking in their boots, because The Laundress is here to help you care for your favorite and most delicate clothes at home.
The Laundress line will have you questioning “dry clean only” tags for the rest of your life. In addition to expertly formulated products, The Laundress website offers step-by-step instructions that will give you the confidence to tackle any garment at home. From fragile fabrics to designer scents, The Laundress will make cleaning your favorite clothes (almost) as fun as wearing them.
Delicate Wash and Spray Duo
Wool & Cashmere Shampoo and Spray Duo
From now until September 30, Daily Beast readers can save 20% with code SCOUTED. Happy cleaning!
