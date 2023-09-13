Healthy aging isn’t a one-size-fits-all situation. Everybody (and every body) has different needs. Yet it can be challenging to understand exactly what your body is missing in order to unlock its potential. With Lifeforce’s membership you can remove the guesswork and receive tailored recommendations based on your body’s unique biomarkers.

A membership kicks off with your initial blood draw – Lifeforce sends a licensed phlebotomist to your house, so the waiting room is your living room. The blood test measures more than 40 biomarkers including your hormone levels, metabolic condition, organ health, nutrient levels, and key risk factors. Your Lifeforce clinician will then create a personalized plan that includes diet and lifestyle recommendations, nutraceuticals (supplements like Peak NMN), and possibly prescription medications including hormone optimization and peptide therapies. You’ll never feel alone in your journey with a team of experienced functional medicine doctors and personal health coaches — all just a text away.

Every three months, Lifeforce will do a follow-up blood test and telehealth consultation to discuss your progress and fine tune your program so it’s working for you. With Lifeforce’s easy-to-follow, clinically-backed program, you’ll have the data, knowledge, and support you need to be truly healthy. Measure your baseline today and save $225 using code DAILYBEAST40.

Membership — originally $549, save with code DAILYBEAST40 Renews at $129 a month Subscribe At Lifeforce $ 324

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.