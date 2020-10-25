The Lincoln Project Fires Back at Jared and Ivanka’s Lawsuit Threat: ‘Peddle Your Scare Tactics Elsewhere’

Read it at Twitte
The Lincoln Project responded Saturday to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s lawsuit threat with a scathing letter calling out the couple's “empty bluster.” A lawyer for the group of anti-Trump Republicans wrote, “Please peddle your scare tactics elsewhere. The Lincoln Project will not be intimidated by such empty bluster...Your clients are no longer mere Upper East Side socialites, able to sue at the slightest offense to their personal sensitivities. Mr. Kushner and Ms. Trump are public officials...Sue if you must.” The group had placed two billboards in Times Square criticizing the special advisers to President Donald Trump for their response to the coronavirus pandemic, setting a smiling Ivanka beside the death toll and Jared near a quote, “[New Yorkers] are going to suffer, and that’s their problem.”