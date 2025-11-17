The Louvre Forced to Close Gallery Over Safety Concerns
PATCH THINGS UP
The Louvre has temporarily closed one of its galleries to address a structural weakness found within the building. The world’s most visited gallery has been under scrutiny since last month, when four thieves stole $102 million worth of jewelry from the national museum due to its outdated security system. The museum’s Campana Gallery has been closed after an audit revealed structural weaknesses in the building’s beams. The Campana Gallery, named after Italian art collector the Marquis Giampietro Campana, is located on the first floor of the Sully wing. The gallery holds an extensive collection of ancient Greek ceramics. The structural issues were found in the room above, used as an office space where sixty-five people are typically assigned to work. Laurence des Cars, Louvre director, claimed there is a “proliferation of damage in museum spaces, some of which are in very poor condition.” The gallery will be closed to the public while the structural beams are investigated.