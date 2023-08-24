Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

At this point, most people have accepted that their phones, earbuds, and other tech accessories are more like extensions of the self than they are gadgets. Since our phones, smartwatches, and other tech essentials come with us everywhere we go now, it makes perfect sense to get them their own “wardrobe” of protective cases, and CASETiFY’s latest collection is an absolute masterpiece. Whether you’re an art history buff or are just looking for new protective gear to shield (and accessorize) your bare device, the new Louvre + CASETiFY collection will bring out your inner museum curator.

The Louvre + CASETiFY collection includes phone cases, AirPods holders, smartwatch bands, and tablet and computer skins featuring designs inspired by the renowned museum’s architecture and a selection of some of the most salient works of art in its permanent collection. For example, you’ll find “stylized interpretations” of legendary works of art, including Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” and Ingres’ “La Grand Odalisque.”

It’s time to put that solid-colored silicone iPhone case or worn-out leather laptop cover aside for a bit to give these devices their own museum-worthy moment. Scroll through below to check out a few of our favorite pieces from the Louvre + CASETiFY collection.

La Grande Odalisque Phone Case Available for Google, Samsung, and Apple models. Prices start at $70. Buy At CASETiFY $

Pyramid Grid MacBook Case Available in eight different sizes. Buy At CASETiFY $ 60

Les Femmes du Louvre Laptop Sleeve Available in two sizes: 16-inch and 13-inch. Buy At CASETiFY $ 50

Da Vinci Watch Band Available in two band sizes for Apple Watch. Buy At CASETiFY $ 50

Da Vinci Case Available in a variety of Apple, Google, and Samsung phone models. Buy At CASETiFY $

