I Wore These Lululemon Pants to Work and On a Long Hike. Now I Want to Wear Them For Everything Else

I like to be comfortable. I’ll linger in a coffee shop for hours on end. I’m all about wearing my favorite slippers all day and watching Netflix. When it comes to clothes, I’ll usually find a way to be comfortable even when I need to go to a business meeting.

That’s why I like the Lululemon Commission Pant Slim Wool so much. As you probably know, the brand is known for yoga pants and athleisure products you might don for a gym date, but these pants--they are so comfortable and yet they look like something you’d wear to a meeting with your banker or at a startup. Also, let me fess up about something: I’m not a skinny jeans person. The Commission Slim Wool pants are slim but they don’t make your legs look like toothpicks or like you are walking on stilts.

And, in terms of warmth during winter, they tested out perfectly. I decided to wear the pants on a hike at a dog park with some wind swirling around. I never felt like the wool pants were letting the breeze in too much. I liked the small internal front pocket, which I used for my car keys. One curious detail: You can flip in the cuffs if you decide to go for a hike, exposing a reflective strip that catches car headlights. Snaps on the back pockets keep everything secure. The pants are roomy enough, too--not skinny and compact. They taper down from your waist and won’t flap around.

But the main reason I like these pants has to do with when I can wear them. They work as all-day pants at work, but you can also run in them, go for a hike, wear them during a binge session on the couch. They somehow feel like business casual pants and pajamas at the same time. It’s partly how they fit and stretch, partly the wool material, but mostly the brand knows how to make comfortable pants. I’m sold.

Commission Pant Slim Wool Buy on Lululemon $ 138

