The Luxury, Fair-Trade Towels That I Feel Good About Using
WHAT GETS WETTER THE MORE IT DRIES?
Trying to find joy in the little things these days, I had a lightbulb moment. Why not make sure all the towels I owned were the “good ones” so I never had to feel the uncomfortable itchiness of a subpar piece of fabric on my freshly cleaned body again? And so began my journey of slowly replacing the old, the unsatisfactory towels with options that made me happy.
Waffle Bath Towel Set
PACT’s Waffle Bath Towels—which come in eight hues—fit the bill. But I was even more drawn to them because of their other good qualities that set them apart from the mass of options out there. In addition to being soft and quick-drying, they are made with sustainable, 100% pure organic cotton terry and are produced in a fair trade factory. (This is true of all PACT’s merch, which makes me even more excited to support the company.)
They’re more expensive than your average towel, but when you’re buying products made from high quality materials where those making them are being paid a fair wage, it is natural to spend a bit more. If you wanted to save, purchase the Waffle Bath Towel Set. It’s $120 and includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths (a $184 value).
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.