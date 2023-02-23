CHEAT SHEET
The MAGA-Branded $FJB Cryptocurrency Is a Disaster, Report Says
A investigation by ABC News has revealed that $FJB—the MAGA-branded cryptocurrency headed by Donald Trump cronies Steve Bannon and Boris Epshteyn—is being destroyed, not only by a market-wide crash but also by incompetent and misleading management. Despite Bannon’s relentless promotion of the coin, it has has fallen on hard times, losing 95 percent of its original value in just 13 months. According to ABC, buyers claim they’ve been misled by management, including an allegation that Bannon and Epshteyn have not followed through on a promise to donate part of the coin’s proceeds to the Wounded Warriors Project. Now, users are worried the duo has “jumped ship,” ABC reports.