The Marine and the Doctor Taking on Marjorie Greene and Lauren Boebert

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert weren’t elected to their positions in the House of Representatives by accident. They ran campaigns like everyone else, and won. Given Greene’s “nutty” aka QAnon-supporting and anti-mask-censorship antics in particular, it may be hard for lots of people to understand why.

In this bonus members-only episode of The New Abnormal, co-host Molly Jong-Fast sat down with Dr. John Cowan, the Republican surgeon who lost to Greene despite both candidates supporting Donald Trump, to get an idea for what people may have had in mind when casting their ballots for her.

“I think this is why she got elected... because people really felt like these guys are absolutely crazy in Washington D.C.,” he explains.