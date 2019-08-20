CHEAT SHEET
SLEEP TIGHT
The Marpac Dohm White Noise Machine Is on Sale and Ready to Give You Better Sleep
Before living with my boyfriend, I had never understood the need for a white noise machine. But after years of having a fan constantly on in the bedroom and then a terrible phone app that blasted artificial white noise when we traveled, I knew we had to do something. The Dohm White Noise Machine from Marpac was the answer. It has over 14,000 reviews and a 4.2-star rating, which is nothing to sneeze at on Amazon. And if you are stuck wondering how to get a good night’s sleep, now’s your chance to upgrade your white noise delivery because the classic machine is on sale, today only. Down to $31 in either black or white, you’re getting a machine that works hard to keep you sleeping. Inside the dome (dohm?) is a single fan that produces natural white noise. You get two speed options that are adjustable by both tone and volume, depending on your preferences. All you do is choose high or low and then adjust the cap to get the kind of white noise that soothes you to sleep. If you’re hankering for a good night’s sleep and you need some good ol’ fashioned white noise to lull you, get the Dohm while it’s on sale and you won’t be disappointed. | Get it on Amazon >
