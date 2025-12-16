‘The Matrix’ Actor Dies at 57
Australian actor Martin Grelis, who appeared in the 1999 first installment of The Matrix film series, has died at the age of 57. “Martin was a bright spark who lit up every room he was in—a talented actor, a kind person, and a wonderful soul,” wrote Grelis’ talent agency, Sophie Jermyn Management, on Instagram, confirming the news of his death. Before his role as a helicopter pilot alongside Keanu Reeves, 61, in the famous sci-fi movie The Matrix, Grelis appeared in the Australian drama Big Sky. Over the years, he also appeared in the 2012 film Iron Sky and the Australian television film Schapelle. “Our condolences and thoughts are with his family and loved ones in this difficult time‚” Grelis’ agency wrote. The actor described himself as “a creative soul. Actor, singer, voice artist & surfer,” on his Instagram page, adding that he adores art and ”the glorious human condition we all share."