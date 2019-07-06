CHEAT SHEET
Upgrade Your Bags, Shoes, and More With Matt & Nat’s Eco-Friendly, Vegan Options — On Sale Now
Somehow, the luxury bag brand Matt & Nat found a way to turn an effort to be part eco-friendly, part vegan, part sustainable — and striving for more in all directions — into sleek and high-end luxury bags. And they’re making it a bit easier for you level your bags up with a summer sale that gets you up to 50% off spring and summer favorites. The ABBI in Stone is a great shopper tote with a top metal zip, a zipper pocket and a smartphone pocket. You can get it in five different colors for $91 (30% off). Or check out the stunning AROLA in White, a minimalist square-toe mule in micro-wedge construction, and going for $40 (50% off). Need a more sizable bag? The BRAVE in Pine might be your chance at it: It comes with adjustable webbing straps, side pockets, and a front zipper pocket — and it fits a 13-inch laptop. Get it for $113 (25% off) during the sale. The fabric that lines each new bag is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles — approximately 21 bottles’ worth for each one. On top of relying on vegan leather, Matt & Nat bags turn to sustainable materials like recycled nylons, cork, and rubber in their construction. | Shop at Matt & Nat >
