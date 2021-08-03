The Met Gala Will Require All Guests Be Vaccinated
INCENTIVES
Vaccinations are in this fall, according to the Met Gala. The star-studded fundraiser returns to New York next month, but just as with Fashion Week, only vaccinated celebrities will be allowed a coveted invitation. As a spokesperson for The Met told The Daily Beast, “Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking. We will update these guidelines as needed.”
This news comes off of the heels of another announcement: IMG will require all visitors and staff of New York Fashion Week are fully vaccinated as well. It’s a trend that most of New York cultural centers have adopted as concerns about the Delta variant swell; both Broadway theaters and Carnegie Hall are requiring attendees be fully vaccinated. The theme for this year’s fête is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and it will be hosted by Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Amanda Gorman, and Timothée Chalamet, with honorary chairs Tom Ford and Anna Wintour.