Meural Puts the World’s Art—From Ancient to Postmodern—at Your Fingertips and It’s on Sale Now

Standing in front of the Meural smart digital frame left me in awe when I visited an installation of it last month. You can swipe your hand in front of it and it registers the gesture to cycle through art or pull up information about what you’re looking at (and you can be looking at anything). You can get unlimited access to more than 40,000 works of art that stream endlessly into your Meural. The access and visuals that the Meural affords are mind-blowing. If you’ve wanted to upgrade your interior art this summer, there’s likely no better way to do so.| Get it on Amazon >

