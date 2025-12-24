Star of The Middle, Pat Finn, died after a battle with cancer on Tuesday, according to TMZ. He was 60 years old. Finn made the rounds on 90s sitcoms— with guest roles on shows including The George Wendt Show, Murphy Brown and Seinfeld—after time spent on improv comedy scene in Chicago, where he was a member of the famed Second City troupe, per TMZ, and roommates with a college friend, SNL star Chris Farley. He also notably appeared as Dr. Roger, a love interest for Monica, in the sixth season of Friends during the show’s ‘alternate reality’ episodes “The One That Could Have Been, Part 1” and “Part 2.” He played Bill Norwood, his latest recurring role, in The Middle from 2011 to 2018. Sources told the site that Finn had been diagnosed with cancer several years ago. The actor is survived by his wife, Donna, and three children. Friend Jeff Dye described Finn as “One of the best dudes I knew with a PERFECT sense of humor” in a post to X.