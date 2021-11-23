This Magic Mirror on the Wall Will Help Transform You Into the Fairest One of All and It’s 33% Off
Mirrorcle
Fear of missing out, AKA FOMO, is a huge part of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With thousands of brands offering limited-time deals, the best finds are unfortunately easy to miss. MIRROR is bucking this trend by running its Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotion all month. With code HOLIDAY21, you save $500 on the Mirror — a sleek and high-tech alternatives to bulky home gyms. After ordering, schedule your delivery and installation time – also free with the promotion code!
Pair the Mirror with your phone and get ready to burn some serious calories. With the MIRROR All-Access Membership ($39.95/month), you have access to thousands of live and on-demand classes which cover over 50+ workout styles like yoga, dancing, and boxing. Whether you’re a fitness newbie or expert, MIRROR has a class for every skill level. On top of that, the Mirror can be synced to your personal playlists and tracks important information like heart rate and calories burned in a performance dashboard.
The Mirror
Price reflects 33% discount
Free Shipping
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.