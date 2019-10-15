CHEAT SHEET
FRAME BY FRAME
This Mirrorless Panasonic Camera Plus Two Lenses Are On Sale for Under $500 on Amazon
What’s fall without 1,001 photos of the foliage? Now’s the perfect time to flex your photography muscles and try your hand at capturing the perfect photo with an actual camera instead of your phone. If you need an upgrade to your equipment, this one-day deal on Amazon is your answer. Right now, you can get a Panasonic Lumix G7 camera for $498, including two lenses. This camera is mirrorless (which isn’t as complicated as it sounds) and gives you the ability to capture 4K video and grab 4K photo stills, too. The controls are intuitive, with front and rear dials to adjust things like the aperture and white balance. You can even customize your favorite setting so you never have to adjust on the fly again. The LCD display and high-res viewfinder gives you the best vision of your subject, even if you’re out and about shooting photos in the bright sun. With the holidays quickly approaching, this also makes a great gift for the next Ansel Adams in your family. | Get it on Amazon >
