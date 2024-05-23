Apple Music Names ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ Best Album of All Time
SUPERSTAR
There can only be one G.O.A.T., and Apple Music has crowned its champion: Lauryn Hill. Counting down its Best 100 Albums of All Time this week, the streaming giant has attracted no small amount of controversy with its choices. But its first-place pick, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, has been a hit since its 1998 release. Scooping up five Grammys, it has since gone Diamond and sold more than 20 million copies. “This is my award, but it’s a rich, deep narrative, and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love,” Hill said in a statement. To climb to the top of the list, Hill beat out other artists like Prince, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, and the Beatles, all of whom landed in the Top 10. And to piece their list together, Apple Music’s editorial team worked with a collection of music experts and artists, including Pharrell Williams, Charli XCX, and Maren Morris. “This list isn’t a popularity contest,” said Ebro Darden, the streamer’s global editorial head of hip-hop and R&B. “We challenged everyone to not vote based on your favorites. You’re invited into the panel because you have music knowledge beyond what you listen to when you’re on the elliptical machine.”