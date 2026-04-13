The Most Heinous Looks at Don Jr.’s Socialite Fiancée’s Wedding Shower

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s “wedding shower” was a sea of bleach-blond hair, ‘Mar-a-Lago Face’ and garish outfit choices.

Anderson, 39, the daughter of philanthropists Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and Inger Anderson, and the 48-year-old first son got engaged at Camp David, Maryland, in December 2025.

Page Six scooped back in March that the shower would be held at President Donald Trump’s equally eye-popping Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. It said the event will be an “elegant” and “ladylike” Enchanted Garden-themed luncheon at a small ballroom inside the main mansion.

Don Jr. looked underdressed. SydneyBrooke_

Trump was forced to walk into the room in front of everyone. Bettina Anderson / Instagram

Erika Kirk, center left, and Ivanka Trump, far right, were present. erinmelmore/Instagram

The publication’s sources were vindicated as a wave of color and foundation descended on Trump’s bolthole on Sunday. Influencers, CEOs, and conservative figures like Erika Kirk, the widow of slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, were in attendance. But amid the frantic colors and bold shapes, it was the groom-to-be who stood out for an uninspired effort. Don Jr. looked decidedly business-like in a blue two-piece suit, albeit without a tie.

Trump’s eldest son popped a button or two on his shirt to appear more relaxed, but behind-the-scenes photographs and clips suggested that he was slightly uncomfortable among the sea of bleach-blond MAGA ladies.

Indeed, he smiled through the pain as he walked into the room in front of the raucous crowd of influencers, yogis and brand owners to present his lover with a bouquet of red roses.

Stacey Bendent, a fashion designer who is founder and CEO of the clothing company Alice + Olivia, annoying staff. Stacey Bendent/Instagram

The MAGA ladies piled on the color. Daniela Dello Joio/Instagram

Bettina, too, looked understated in a gown that hardly screamed wife-to-be. The basic white number got lost in the garish Mar-a-Lago detailing and noisy patterns of other attendees’ outfits.

Floral gowns seemed to be the order of the day, with behind-the-scenes shots from Instagram leaving viewers feeling as if they had stepped into the Chelsea Flower Show in London. One such gown was worn by self-declared “wedding entertainment” Stacey Bendent, a fashion designer who is founder and CEO of the clothing company Alice + Olivia.

She left staff looking unimpressed as she showed off her calisthenics skills with an elbow-lever move, leaving her horizontal on a bar at the venue.

Another lady took the Enchanted Garden theme so seriously that she showed up as a picnic blanket.

One lady rocked a pink dress with gold flowers stuck on it. Natalielazarek/Instagram

The irony was in overdrive as 'Love Trumps All' biscuits were served to guests. Bettina Anderson / Instagram

Palm Beach socialites were said to be scrambling for an invite. Bettina Anderson / Instagram

Heart-shaped biscuits with “Love Trumps All” written on them in icing were served to guests. Meanwhile, the president remains locked in a war he started thousands of miles from home in Iran. It has caused the death of thousands of people, including more than 110 school children killed in an airstrike, and 13 U.S. service members.

The irony was served alongside burrata for starters, with chicken roulade as the main and “mixed berries” as dessert.

The decor was as garish as the outfits. ahharcourt/Instagram

The event was held in a gold-washed room in Mar-a-Lago. Bettina Anderson / Instagram

Palm Beach socialites were said to be scrambling for an invite to the limited engagement. “Lots of noses are out of joint who haven’t gotten their invitation,” a source told Page Six in March. The luncheon was set to be hosted by Yaz Hernandez, Amy Phelan, and Audrey Gruss.