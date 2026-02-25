The Most Heinous Looks at Trump’s State of the Union Address

The State of the Union is Donald Trump’s big night as he updates the nation on his second presidential term and boasts of his apparent victories. But not everyone in attendance has turned out in their best look.
Ivanka Trump
The president’s daughter has a history for hitting up A-list designers for her previous SOTU looks. While the rest of the Trump ladies opted for suits, Ivanka decided to channel the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz.
Mike Johnson
The Speaker of the House made a choice tonight: beige. His oatmeal-colored tie at least matches his gavel. It also matches the color of the makeup President Trump has once again smeared all over his pesky, bruised right hand.
Thomas Massie
The rogue Republican is giving us 70s flashbacks with his shiny blue tie, which should really pop on camera every time they cut to him during Trump’s rambling speech.
Donald Trump Jr.
Luckily, the President’s oldest son quickly switched from the chinos-and-sneakers outfit spotted on social media before kickoff. But didn’t Eric and Jared Kushner loop in Barron on the red tie memo to match the president? If Donald Snr. talks for as long as he had threatened, Donald Jr. may regret slipping out of his comfortable pants.
Scott Perry
There’s a lot going on with the Republican Representative from Pennsylvania’s get-up tonight. With his blue blazer and black vest combination, it’s no wonder his tie looks like it’s trying to escape out the top, and is that a napkin trying to jettison itself out the bottom? Andy Biggs is getting in one of the first yawns of the night next to him. Cannot blame him.
Pam Bondi
With her beige trench coat, is it the Attorney General or Inspector Gadget? Will she go-go release some more Epstein files?
