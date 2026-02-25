Politics

The Most Heinous Looks at Trump’s State of the Union Address

Politics and fashion are not mixing for Trump’s big night out.

The State of the Union is Donald Trump’s big night as he updates the nation on his second presidential term and boasts of his apparent victories. But not everyone in attendance has turned out in their best look.

Thomas Massie, Ivanka Trump and Mike Johnson
Getty Images

Ivanka Trump

The president’s daughter has a history for hitting up A-list designers for her previous SOTU looks. While the rest of the Trump ladies opted for suits, Ivanka decided to channel the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz.

Ivanka Trump, Barron Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on February 24, 2026, in Washington, DC.
Ivanka Trump, Barron Trump and First Lady Melania Trump prepare for a long night. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Mike Johnson

The Speaker of the House made a choice tonight: beige. His oatmeal-colored tie at least matches his gavel. It also matches the color of the makeup President Trump has once again smeared all over his pesky, bruised right hand.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson hits the gavel ahead of the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump for the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2026.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is ready to go. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Trump and the first lady leave the White House for the Capitol for the State of the Union address.
Donald Trump's hand make-up on SOTU night. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Thomas Massie

The rogue Republican is giving us 70s flashbacks with his shiny blue tie, which should really pop on camera every time they cut to him during Trump’s rambling speech.

Republican from Kentucky, arrives before the start of President Donald Trump's the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2026.
U.S. Representative Thomas Massie is feeling blue. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr.

Luckily, the President’s oldest son quickly switched from the chinos-and-sneakers outfit spotted on social media before kickoff. But didn’t Eric and Jared Kushner loop in Barron on the red tie memo to match the president? If Donald Snr. talks for as long as he had threatened, Donald Jr. may regret slipping out of his comfortable pants.

Ivanka Trump shares photos with the Trump siblings before the State of the Union.
Ivanka Trump shares photos with the Trump siblings before the State of the Union. Ivanka Trump/Instagram

Scott Perry

There’s a lot going on with the Republican Representative from Pennsylvania’s get-up tonight. With his blue blazer and black vest combination, it’s no wonder his tie looks like it’s trying to escape out the top, and is that a napkin trying to jettison itself out the bottom? Andy Biggs is getting in one of the first yawns of the night next to him. Cannot blame him.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) (R) yawns as he and Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA (L)) wait for the start of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on February 24, 2026, in Washington, DC.
Rep. Andy Biggs yawns as he and Rep. Scott Perry wait for the start of the Union address. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Pam Bondi

With her beige trench coat, is it the Attorney General or Inspector Gadget? Will she go-go release some more Epstein files?

Attorney General Pam Bondi shakes hands with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as they arrive for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.
Attorney General Pam Bondi and her trench-coat. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

