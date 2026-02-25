The Most Heinous Looks at Trump’s State of the Union Address

The State of the Union is Donald Trump’s big night as he updates the nation on his second presidential term and boasts of his apparent victories. But not everyone in attendance has turned out in their best look.

Getty Images

Ivanka Trump

The president’s daughter has a history for hitting up A-list designers for her previous SOTU looks. While the rest of the Trump ladies opted for suits, Ivanka decided to channel the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz.

Ivanka Trump, Barron Trump and First Lady Melania Trump prepare for a long night. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Mike Johnson

The Speaker of the House made a choice tonight: beige. His oatmeal-colored tie at least matches his gavel. It also matches the color of the makeup President Trump has once again smeared all over his pesky, bruised right hand.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is ready to go. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump's hand make-up on SOTU night. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Thomas Massie

The rogue Republican is giving us 70s flashbacks with his shiny blue tie, which should really pop on camera every time they cut to him during Trump’s rambling speech.

U.S. Representative Thomas Massie is feeling blue. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr.

Luckily, the President’s oldest son quickly switched from the chinos-and-sneakers outfit spotted on social media before kickoff. But didn’t Eric and Jared Kushner loop in Barron on the red tie memo to match the president? If Donald Snr. talks for as long as he had threatened, Donald Jr. may regret slipping out of his comfortable pants.

Ivanka Trump shares photos with the Trump siblings before the State of the Union. Ivanka Trump/Instagram

Scott Perry

There’s a lot going on with the Republican Representative from Pennsylvania’s get-up tonight. With his blue blazer and black vest combination, it’s no wonder his tie looks like it’s trying to escape out the top, and is that a napkin trying to jettison itself out the bottom? Andy Biggs is getting in one of the first yawns of the night next to him. Cannot blame him.

Rep. Andy Biggs yawns as he and Rep. Scott Perry wait for the start of the Union address. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Pam Bondi

With her beige trench coat, is it the Attorney General or Inspector Gadget? Will she go-go release some more Epstein files?

Attorney General Pam Bondi and her trench-coat. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images