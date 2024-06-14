The Most Surprising Thing About SCOTUS’ Abortion Pill Ruling

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

The conservative-leaning Supreme Court shocked abortion advocates Thursday with its choice to deny a challenge that would have made it much harder to access the abortion pill. But for The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie, the most surprising part of the decision was that it was unanimous.

“If the Supreme Court moved in the direction that they did with Dobbs, this was going to be catastrophic, not just for people living in red states, but for people living in every single state,” Moodie says.

“I had believed that this was going to open up a huge… portal into hell… but what was surprising to me is that this decision by the Supreme Court was unanimous. We get unanimous decisions on pretty much nothing.”

Then, Jason Starr, director of litigation at the Human Rights Campaign, joins the show to talk about a recent decision by a federal judge to throw out Florida’s law blocking treatment for transgender children and adults.

“This was really a sweeping decision and a sweeping repudiation of much of the rhetoric that we have seen, not just in Florida, but across the country at the initiation and execution of these laws,” Starr said.

Plus! Egyptian filmmaker Ibrahim Nash’at talks about his new documentary, Hollywoodgate, where he was given access to film the Taliban for a year after U.S. troops pulled out of Afghanistan.

